Red Lions to conduct free-fall jumps in the next two weeks as part of NDP preparations

SINGAPORE - The Red Lions will be free-falling over several regions in Singapore from July 15 to 29 to assess the suitability of parachuting in the heartlands.

As part of National Day celebrations, the skydivers are slated to make jumps at various heartland sites on Aug 7 and 8.

Announcing the suitability assessment jumps this month, the Singapore Armed Forces said on Wednesday (July 14): "The public is advised not to be alarmed and to keep clear of restricted areas within these regions for their safety."

The aerial display this year will feature Republic of Singapore Air Force fighter jets and Chinook helicopters flying over the heartlands, National Day Parade 2021 executive committee chairman, Brigadier-General (BG) Tan Cheng Kwee, had revealed on July 2.

There will also be fireworks displays in some residential areas.

This year's parade on Aug 9 will be held at the Marina Bay floating platform, and spectators will be invited instead of a public ballot for tickets.

Those on the list include Singaporeans who have played a key role in the fight against Covid-19, such as individuals who served on the front lines or in essential roles, or who stepped up amid the pandemic as community volunteers.

These would include teachers, hawkers, transport workers and cleaners, among others, BG Tan had said. The selection is likely to take place in mid-July.

While spectator numbers are not confirmed yet, it will only be a fraction of the floating platform's capacity of about 25,000 spectators.

Spectators are to undergo pre-event testing on Aug 9.