Queen Elizabeth leaves significant mark on Singapore's history and ties with UK: PM Lee

SINGAPORE - Queen Elizabeth has left a significant mark on Singapore's history and ties with the United Kingdom, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Friday.

In a Facebook post on Friday morning, PM Lee said: "On behalf of the Singapore Government, I extend my sincerest condolences to King Charles III and all members of the royal family, Prime Minister Liz Truss and the British people."

PM Lee said: "Her Majesty was the heart and soul of the United Kingdom. Her passing is greatly mourned by everyone in Singapore."

He added: "Her Majesty also left a significant mark on Singapore's history and our longstanding close relations with the United Kingdom."

On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth, who was Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96.

In his post on Friday, PM Lee shared a photo of him shaking hands with the Queen during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London in 2018.