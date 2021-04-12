President Halimah sends Ramadan greetings, reminds Muslims to get Covid-19 vaccination

SINGAPORE - The fasting month of Ramadan, which starts on Tuesday (April 13), will not be as festive and bustling as it was before 2020 due to the pandemic, said President Halimah Yacob in a Facebook post on Monday.

"We have to be cognisant that the Covid-19 pandemic is not over yet, and even rages on in other countries," she wrote.

"If all of us stay committed and do our part in fighting the virus, hopefully we can resume even more activities next Ramadan."

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan from April 13 to May 12 this year, with Hari Raya Puasa celebrations on May 13 marking the end of fasting.

Madam Halimah added: "The act of abstaining from food and drinks from dawn to dusk is not merely an act of worship; it is also a way to become more compassionate to those in need, show humility, learn patience and break bad habits.

"Let us take this opportunity to spend more time with our families at home, and reconnect with our loved ones."

Reiterating the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore's (Muis) clarification that vaccinations and nasal swab tests will not invalidate fasting during Ramadan, Madam Halimah said: "I strongly encourage all Muslims to register themselves to get vaccinated when their opportunity comes around."

She also noted that Muslims can engage in some activities over the holy month, such as Ramadan congregational prayers with safe management measures in place. Prayer slots at the mosques must be booked online.

Other activities such as mosque programmes and the paying of zakat fitrah, an obligatory contribution by all Muslims in Ramadan, can be done online.

On Monday evening, the Mufti of Singapore, Dr Nazirudin Mohd Nasir, announced the beginning of the fasting month.

"According to the astronomical calculations, the crescent for the month of Ramadan did appear this evening after sunset for about 16 minutes. As such, the first day of fasting for the month of Ramadan falls tomorrow, Tuesday, April 13, 2021," said Dr Nazirudin.

Muis also announced on Monday the zakat fitrah rates for Ramadan - a normal rate of $5.10 per person, and a higher rate of $7.50.

The zakat fitrah rate is determined by the Muis Zakat and Fitrah Committee, based on the cost of five pounds (2.3kg) of rice, the staple food in Singapore.

Zakat payers may pay the higher rate if they consume a higher grade of rice than what is generally consumed by the Muslim community.

Zakat fitrah must be paid during the month of Ramadan, but no later than the morning of Aidilfitri. However, Muslims are advised to pay early ahead of celebrations.

Muis encourages the Muslim community to continue fulfilling their zakat obligations digitally. The zakat portal was recently enhanced to make it more convenient for users to make payment and learn more about zakat.

Some of the new features include making payment via PayNow, debit card and eNets, and allowing users to track their past transactions.

Muslims can also make their zakat payments through other methods, including writing a cheque to Muis, using the AXS stations islandwide, or paying in cash or by Nets at Muis and selected mosques by appointment.

Wishing all Muslims a blessed Ramadan, Dr Nazirudin added: "Let us welcome this month with good intentions to seek goodness for ourselves, our families and our community. Let us share the blessings of Ramadan."