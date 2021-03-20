Covid-19 vaccinations, nasal swab tests permissible during Muslim fasting month of Ramadan: Muis

SINGAPORE - Vaccinations and nasal swab tests will not invalidate fasting during Ramadan, noted the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis).

Mufti Nazirudin Mohd Nasir, the highest Islamic authority here, said: "There were some who were concerned about whether they could get vaccinated during Ramadan and wanted to postpone it.

"Vaccination does not invalidate one's fast. All we need to do is take the necessary precautions as advised by medical experts."

Ramadan is from April 13 to May 12.

He added that he was thankful to see a lot of Muslims getting vaccinated and encouraging their family and friends who are eligible to do so as well.

The Muis addressed concerns last December over the ingredients of the vaccines, as Muslims have strict dietary requirements and cannot consume food or ingredients derived from pigs.

Dr Nazirudin made an executive decision to permit Covid-19 vaccines for Muslims here, regardless of their ingredients, due to the urgency of the Covid-19 situation.

He also urged the Muslim community to take up the vaccine as it was a contribution to helping society overcome the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Office of the Mufti is releasing a handbook on Saturday (March 20) that will provide answers on religious queries and guidance related to the pandemic.

Dr Nazirudin added that overcoming the prolonged challenges of the pandemic remains top priority at Muis.