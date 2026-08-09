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People with disabilities shine at NDP 2026 amid largest civilian participation in over a decade

SINGAPORE – Cheers erupted as a 21-member contingent from the Singapore Disability Sports Council (SDSC) took the stage at the National Stadium on Aug 9, some using wheelchairs and crutches.

This marked the largest and most diverse participation of people with disabilities (PWDs) in a National Day Parade in recent years.

Determination was evident in the demeanour of contingent leader and former national para-athlete Yap Qian Yin, who uses a wheelchair, as she led the group up a ramp onto the stage.

Also marching steadily was Lim Lee Lee, who has a visual disability, accompanied by her labrador retriever guide dog Hesta and other contingent members with physical and intellectual disabilities.

Wearing long-sleeved attire in the blue and green of SDSC’s insignia, the contingent members formed up beside 25 other civilian contingents during the parade segment of NDP 2026 .

The PWD contingent this year reflects Singapore’s growing inclusivity, reinforcing the idea that different segments of society contribute to the nation’s security and progress.

The parade was led by parade commander Caleb Chia of the Republic of Singapore Air Force and parade regimental sergeant major Low Kay Kee, a master warrant officer from the army.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam inspecting the guard-of-honour contingents. The parade was led by parade commander Caleb Chia (right, partially hidden) of the Republic of Singapore Air Force. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

The combined band was the first to appear, setting a brisk marching pace for the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Colours Party and six guard-of-honour contingents. These included the SAF’s Digital and Intelligence Service and the Singapore Civil Defence Force , which fielded its first such contingent in 2025.

Civilian contingents then streamed into the arena from the spectator stands . The National Trades Union Congress stood out in red and white, while ride-hailing company Grab was in bright green, alongside the familiar colours of student uniformed groups and other organisations.

Pyrotechnics during the parade and ceremony segment at NDP 2026 at the National Stadium on Aug 9. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

With more than 1,200 participants, this was the largest civilian parade participation at an NDP in more than a decade.

As the National Anthem rang out, the civilian contingents opened their red and white umbrellas. Seen from above with the combined band’s formation, they spelt out “SG Go Beyond!”, representing the theme of NDP 2026.

The civilian contingents’ red and white umbrellas spelt out “SG Go Beyond!”, representing the theme of NDP 2026. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

The theme of caring for one another and society extended into the next act: Go Beyond the Ordinary. A procession of 18 floats highlighted Singaporeans who serve the country in various ways, embodying the values of protecting, providing, creating, building, caring and upholding justice.

The People’s Parade featured 18 floats dedicated to celebrating everyday Singaporeans who go above and beyond to enrich the lives of others and make the nation a better home. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

They included the Emergency Response Team LB (Lengkok Bahru) – four primary school boys who patrol their neighbourhood to help keep it safe – and muralist Yip Yew Chong, who is known for his outdoor murals in places such as Chinatown , Kampong Gelam and Tiong Bahru .

The floats with the theme of upholding justice commemorated 200 years since Singapore’s modern judicial and legal system was established through the Second Charter of Justice in 1826. Among those featured was law charity Pro Bono SG’s chief representation officer Sadhana Rai.

This year’s parade was especially meaningful for the Ramirez family – comprising parents Red and Jonet, and their sons Pio and Matteo. Pio, 22, has cerebral palsy and is a wheelchair user.

Said Jonet, 52: “We’re always looking for opportunities for Pio to be included. Seeing there are opportunities for PWDs to participate (in NDP), that’s very big for us.”