Over 500 young S’poreans apply for co-living rooms; scheme five times oversubscribed

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The independent living initiative offers over 100 rooms at a 30 per cent discount across three co-living properties, such as at Coliwoo Boon Lay (pictured).

SINGAPORE – More than 500 young Singaporeans have signed up for discounted co-living rooms under a new independent living initiative, making the scheme five times oversubscribed within 11 days of its launch.

The applications were submitted between the initiative’s launch on July 25 and Aug 4, the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) said in response to queries from The Straits Times.

Introduced as part of the SG Youth Plan, a five-year plan for Singapore youth, the initiative offers over 100 rooms across three co-living properties for rent at a 30 per cent discount.

The rooms are located at 1925 Quarters in Jalan Besar, as well as Coliwoo Boon Lay and Coliwoo Lutheran in Bukit Timah. They are intended for Singaporeans between 21 and 35 who want to live independently, including singles and couples waiting for Build-To-Order flats.

An MCCY spokesperson said the majority of those who signed up are single. The most common reason for their interest was “the desire for more personal space and the opportunity to experience living independently”.

Places will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. The National Youth Council (NYC) said information collected, such as applicants’ race, religion and income level, will not be used as selection criteria.

Among those who applied on the first day of the launch was an engineer who only wanted to be known by Alicia, 29. She received an email from MCCY on Aug 3 informing her that she had been placed on the waitlist.

The email said that should units become available, waitlist applicants will continue to be referred to operators in sequence based on the timestamp of their application.

Alicia hopes to rent a twin room at Coliwoo’s Bukit Timah property as it is closer to her workplace.

The idea of meeting other young people in a co-living space appealed to her.

She also wants to move out as she experiences friction with her family.

“I want to change my way of life at this stage, because they see me as a child forever,” she said.

Being placed on the waitlist does not bother Alicia, who will look for other housing options. Her ideal choice is to own a private condominium unit before the age of 35, as she can either live in it or rent rooms out for more income.

David Tan, director of 1925 Quarters, said most of the initiative’s prospective tenants indicated they would like to try a three- to six-month stay.

Kelvin Lim, executive chairman and chief executive of Coliwoo, said they are open to making more rooms available under the programme. It will work with MCCY to assess demand before deciding on the timing, location, and the number of additional units.

Similarly, Tan said the firm is open to offering more units. It has an upcoming property at Admiralty Hills to be launched in the coming months. Located between Sembawang MRT and Canberra MRT, it consists of 20 black-and-white former colonial houses.

High demand despite price tag

The discounted room rates start at $1,800 a month, with co-living operators absorbing subsidies.

Some property experts had said that the cost may be a deterrent, especially for young people who are early in their careers or saving up to buy their first home.

However, they added that the appeal of these rooms ultimately depends on individuals’ budgets and preferences.

PropNex CEO Kelvin Fong said some may think co-living is a popular alternative to other rental options due to their flexible lease terms and shared amenities. The $1,800 rental is also broadly in line with market rate if one compares these units with master bedrooms in private condominiums, he said.

MCCY did not answer questions from ST about the occupations and income range of applicants. It noted that those who signed up “come from diverse backgrounds”.

High demand for the initiative despite the price tag reflects a strong aspiration among young Singaporeans under 35 for independent living.

The number of Singaporean citizens and permanent residents under 35 living alone more than doubled from 10,500 in 2016 to 22,600 in 2025, according to data from the Department of Statistics.

Coliwoo’s Lim and 1925 Quarters’ Tan said the strong demand did not come as a surprise.

“The response so far reinforces what we’ve already observed on our own platform: today’s youth are actively looking for housing options that offer both independence and community,” Lim said.

On public sentiment about high prices, Lim said their rates and furnishing tend to “compare favourably to bare-room rentals”. They also have a minimum lease term of one month, unlike typical two-year leases.

Co-living also gives youth a community, which Housing Board room rentals do not naturally offer, added Lim.

He said: “For young people stepping into independent living for the first time, that social layer can meaningfully ease the transition, which is part of why we see this as a genuinely different housing experience, rather than simply a cheaper or pricier version of the same thing.”