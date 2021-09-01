Covid-19 cases linked to S'pore bus interchange clusters rise to 314

SINGAPORE - The number of Covid-19 cases in the clusters at eight bus interchanges in Singapore now stands at 314, with 29 new cases reported.

Of these, nine infections are linked to the cluster involving staff at Boon Lay Bus Interchange, which has grown to 66 cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday (Sept 1).

The cluster involving staff at Toa Payoh Bus Interchange grew to 93 cases, with eight more infections added, MOH said.

The remaining bus interchange clusters at Tampines, Jurong East, Bishan, Punggol and Clementi grew by between one and four cases each.

No new cases were added to the cluster among staff at Sengkang Bus Interchange.

Meanwhile, the Bugis Junction cluster added nine new cases, bringing its total to 233.

The Institute of Mental Health cluster had six new cases, growing to 14 infections in total after it was announced as a new cluster on Monday.

In its update, MOH said there are now 68 active clusters, which have between three and 1,155 infections each.

MOH reported 177 new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, the highest number since July 21, when 179 cases were reported.

There were also 90 unlinked cases, the highest recorded in a day so far.

Among the new cases, 54 were linked to previous cases and were already quarantined, while another 33 linked cases were detected through surveillance.

One of the new cases is a senior aged above 70 who is partially vaccinated and at risk of serious illness.

There were also three imported cases who were detected and placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore. All of them developed the illness while in isolation or while serving stay-home notice.

In total, there were 180 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Wednesday, bringing the country's total to 67,800.

A total of 499 patients are hospitalised. There are 22 patients who require oxygen supplementation and five are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 18 are seniors aged above 60, nine of whom are completely unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

The number of new cases in the community has increased from 335 cases in the week before to 845 cases in the past week. The number of unlinked cases also rose from 112 to 253 cases over the same period.

In total, 80 per cent of Singapore residents have received two doses of the vaccines, and 83 per cent have received at least one dose.

Read the full MOH press release here.

Correction note: An earlier version of this story stated that the total number of Covid-19 cases linked to the bus interchange clusters was 305. This figure has been corrected to 314. We are sorry for the error.