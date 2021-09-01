177 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 90 unlinked

SINGAPORE - There were 177 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases reported in Singapore on Wednesday (Sept 1) in the Ministry of Health's (MOH) daily update.

Of these, 90 were unlinked cases - the highest recorded in a day so far.

Among the new cases, 54 were linked to previous cases and were already quarantined, while another 33 linked cases were detected through surveillance.

Among the cases is a senior aged above 70 who is partially vaccinated and at risk of serious illness.

There were also three imported cases that were detected and placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore. All of them developed the illness while in isolation or serving stay-home notice.

In total, there were 180 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Wednesday, bringing the country's total to 67,800.

More details will be provided by MOH on Wednesday night.