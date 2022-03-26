New publication tracks Malay Heritage Centre's collaborations with community

SINGAPORE - Growing up, Mr Morni Sulaiman's Baweanese grandparents would speak the Malay sub-ethnic dialect at home, but converse in Malay with neighbours who were Javanese.

As a young child unaware of the difference between languages, it was not until Mr Morni - who is now 78 - started schooling and read his birth certificate that he became conscious of which sub-ethnic group he is from.

"It was indicated on my birth certificate as 'Baweanese', so I realised that there are Baweanese, Javanese and also people from other Malay sub-ethnic groups like those from Malacca and Perak," said the retiree, who used to work in banking, on Friday (March 25).

While he did not live in a ponthuk - a communal house that is unique to the Baweanese among the Malay community, visits to his relatives' ponthuk exposed him more to the Baweanese dialect, and he picked it up.

Mr Morni was speaking about sub-ethnic Malay identities, alongside others at a panel representing five sub-groups - Baweanese, Minangkabau, Javanese, Bugis and Banjarese.

Members of the five groups have worked with the Malay Heritage Centre (MHC) on exhibitions and programmes to showcase their social history and cultural heritage, as well as unpack the diversity of Singapore's Malay community through the centre's Se-Nusantara series.

The first exhibition, on Baweanese culture, was launched in March 2014 at the MHC, which is managed by the National Heritage Board (NHB) in partnership with the Malay Heritage Foundation.

Friday's panel came as the centre launched a Malay and English commemorative publication to celebrate its collaboration with the five sub-ethnic communities under the Se-Nusantara series.

It was an occasion for the centre's staff, as well as the communities they have worked with, to take stock of efforts to share heritage through exhibitions, tours, performances and other programmes since the centre reopened in September 2012 after a 16-month refurbishment.

The centre will close for a scheduled revamp for at least two years after July this year.

Mr Morni, who has been part of Persatuan Bawean Singapura (Baweanese Association of Singapore) since 2006, said his involvement with the Baweanese exhibition, as well as visiting the exhibitions showcasing the different sub-groups, enriched him culturally and linguistically.

"Baweanese and Javanese are seldom used now, and hopefully MHC will encourage more sub-ethnic groups to come forward and contribute, so that future generations will not forget what shaped us," he added.