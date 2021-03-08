Budget debate: Istana to be restored, Malay Heritage Centre revamped

SINGAPORE - The Istana and the former Istana Kampong Glam are up for restoration.

Works will begin next year on Istana Kampong Glam, a former Malay palace, and the Istana in 2023, Minister for Culture Community and Youth Edwin Tong announced in Parliament on Monday (March 8).

These restorations are part of regular efforts to preserve Singapore's national monuments, he said during the debate on his ministry's spending.

"The preservation of national monuments is important to safeguard our heritage. Our heritage encompasses not only the intangible, like hawker culture, but also our heritage buildings. These structures have withstood the test of time and they very visibly embody our nation's heritage," he added.

The Malay Heritage Centre, which is located in Istana Kampong Glam, will also be closed next year for redevelopment, "to ensure the continued relevance and accessibility of our museums", Ms Low Yen Ling, Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth, said.

Also of note for heritage buffs will be the reopening of the Changi Chapel and Museum in May and Reflections at Bukit Chandu in the second half of this year.

The Singapore Philatelic Museum will reopen next year as a dedicated children's museum with interactive exhibits and storytelling sessions, while the refurbished Peranakan Museum is scheduled to reopen in 2023.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the promulgation of the Preservation of Monuments Act. A commemorative exhibition will be held at the National Museum of Singapore from June to September.

Ms Low said: "It will feature creative renderings by artists and photographers of all our 73 national monuments, and include past works that celebrate earlier preservation milestones."



Works will begin on Sri Temasek, a detached house on the Istana grounds, in 2023. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI





The Malay Heritage Centre, which is located in Istana Kampong Glam, will be closed next year for redevelopment. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



The 25th anniversary of the Museum Roundtable will also be marked by special events throughout the year, Mr Tong said. The roundtable is a group of more than 50 museums and galleries established by the National Heritage Board (NHB) to ensure the voices of smaller museums are heard.

Ms Low said a series of mystery tours to these smaller institutions will be launched to coincide with International Museum Day on May 18 and a roving exhibition is planned for November.

"We encourage the public to continue supporting and visiting our museums," she added.