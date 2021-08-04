New alliance to boost S'pore marriages and strengthen family ties amid Covid-19

SINGAPORE - With more recent marriages ending earlier and the Covid-19 pandemic causing multiple stressors to lives and livelihoods, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) is partnering the community, religious groups and Singaporeans to find ways to strengthen marriages and family ties.

On Wednesday (Aug 4), the ministry launched the Alliance for Action to Strengthen Marriages and Family Relationships, which will focus on six areas.

It will provide support for newly-wed couples, parents, single parents, and "families with early risks" such as couples who wed before they turn 21.

The alliance will also focus on strengthening marriages and families among the different religious faiths, and conduct outreach to families in general through its community partners.

The alliance is led by Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling, who said the recent trends of the falling number of marriages and couples breaking up faster were a source of concern.

Fewer couples are getting married in the past five years, with an average of 26,255 marriages a year, compared to an average of 27,635 marriages a year between 2011 and 2015.

Of particular concern is the fact that more of the recent marriages are not surviving the test of time, Ms Sun said.

Among those who wed in 2006, 16 per cent of the marriages had ended before their 10th anniversary - almost double the 8.7 per cent of those who were married in 1987.

Ms Sun said the long tail of the pandemic continues to affect families, from depressing their finances to straining relationships as people spend more time at home.

For example, about 2,000 individuals sought help from the online counselling service run by the Community Psychology Hub between April last year and June 30. Over 80 per cent of these people had sought help over marital problems, divorce, parenting and family issues.

The National Anti-Violence Helpline that started in January this year has received about 3,700 calls in the first six months.

The alliance will partner Families for Life to engage community partners, ground-up initiatives and Singaporeans to boost outreach to families, support newly-wed couples, and discuss parenting issues for parents with pre-school and school-going children.

It will also bring together the different religious organisations to better support families.

The Alliance for Action to Strengthen Marriages and Family Relationships comes under the Singapore Together movement, where 25 other alliances have been announced over the past year to look into issues ranging from mental health of youth to low-wage workers.

These alliances bring together people from the community, private and public sectors to work together on solutions to social and economic issues.