New adoption laws aimed at curbing undesirable practices in increasingly complex landscape

SINGAPORE - The adoption landscape has become increasingly complex over time and the emergence of undesirable practices by commercial adoption agencies are cited as reasons for the overhauling of adoption laws.

Some of these practices include obtaining the consent of birth parents to give their child for adoption through fraud, duress or other improper means, which affect the child's welfare adversely, said a spokesman for the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF).

Changes to the law aim to further deter people from resorting to such practices, she added.

The spokesman said: "While commercial adoption agencies are not directly regulated today, they must comply with all of Singapore's laws, including laws against the trafficking of children.

"The Adoption of Children Bill will grant the MSF powers to regulate adoption agencies and certain aspects of the adoption process more directly."

On Monday (April 4), Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli tabled a Bill in Parliament to repeal the Adoption of Children Act 1939 and replace it with a new set of laws.

The last time major changes were made to adoption laws was in 1985.

The new rules, which are expected to kick in next year (2023), will have three main thrusts.

First is to find a good home for every child identified for adoption.

Second, the law seeks to break cycles of abuse and neglect.

Third, it aims to put in place mechanism to deter undesirable practices in the adoption sector.

For example, agencies will be required to publish a list of payments or rewards, such as non-monetary benefits, to be made to or through them for all adoption-related matters - to ensure transparency in the adoption sector.

Those who fail to make such information publicly available can be fined up to $5,000, and given a jail term of up to one year or both for the first conviction.

Payments or rewards to biological or adoptive parents for the adoption are now illegal unless it is sanctioned by the court. This is to prevent the child from being treated like a commodity.

Under the new rules, MSF plans to regulate the categories of adoption-related payments to ensure that agencies charge only for reasonable items.