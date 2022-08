SINGAPORE - After having sent close to a hundred e-mails to various authorities over nine years about his next-door neighbours' hoarding habit and the attendant fire risk, Mr Kumar's worst fears came true when a fire broke out in the early hours of Aug 16.

Noises that sounded like explosions from the outside of his ninth-storey flat at Block 236 Jurong East Street 21 roused Mr Kumar and his two tenants, who woke up to a wall of fire so high it licked the ceiling outside the flat.