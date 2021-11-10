Over 10,000 housebound people have received Covid-19 vaccinations: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE - More than 10,000 housebound people have received their Covid-19 vaccinations, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Wednesday (Nov 10).

In a post on his Facebook page, the minister added that 2,300 housebound individuals have also completed their Covid-19 vaccination booster shots.

The jabs were administered by mobile vaccination teams, which have been deployed to heartland areas to be more accessible to seniors, especially those who are unable to make their way to a vaccination centre.

As at September, the housebound made up a major proportion of those who were eligible for a vaccine but were not yet vaccinated.

Although the mobile vaccination initiative started small, from 11 teams originally in August, it has since grown in size.

In September, the number of teams increased to 33 teams, with personnel roped in from the Singapore Armed Forces, PanCare Medical Clinic, Sata CommHealth and Healthway Medical Group.

There are now 53 home vaccination teams that can be deployed around Singapore, said Mr Ong. He added that teams will continue with their vaccination efforts, as well as administer booster doses to the housebound who are eligible for the shots.

He said: "All (the vaccination teams) share a common mission: Vaccinate as many as they can, especially our seniors, to protect them from Covid-19. Every vaccination could mean a life saved."

The minister added: "Many thanks to these #everydayheroes who work quietly but steadfastly."