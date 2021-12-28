Man, 63, found dead in Toa Payoh flat after neighbours detect foul smell

SINGAPORE - A 63-year-old man was found dead in his Toa Payoh flat on Sunday (Dec 26) after his neighbours detected a foul stench emanating from the unit, reported Shin Min Daily News on Monday.

The Straits Times understands that the man, who was identified as Zhang Yue Long by the Chinese daily, most likely died of natural causes.

It was also reported on Monday that the man lived alone after falling out with his two brothers.

The police told ST on Tuesday that they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at Block 100 Lorong 1 Toa Payoh at 2.57pm on Sunday.

The man was found lying motionless, said the police, and was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

Based on preliminary investigations, foul play is not suspected.

Investigations are ongoing, added the police.