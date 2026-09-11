Largest OBS campus opens on Coney Island, with wheelchair-accessible high-adventure elements

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The 12-ha campus is OBS’ largest, featuring over 70 high-adventure elements and more than 30 team-based challenges.

SINGAPORE - The new Outward Bound Singapore (OBS) campus on Coney Island has officially opened on Sept 11 , allowing all Secondary 3 students to experience an outdoor adventure camp by 2030.

Nestled in the eastern side of the tree-lined island off Punggol, the 12-ha campus is OBS’ largest, featuring over 70 high-adventure elements and more than 30 team-based challenges.

These include wheelchair-accessible elements, so students with disabilities - who were excluded from some activities previously - can join their peers.

The new facility was opened by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. He was accompanied by Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, and Second Minister for Education David Neo, and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth, and Sustainability and the Environment, Goh Hanyan.

At the campus’ official opening on Sept 11, PM Wong said opportunities will be expanded for older students from the Institute of Technical Education, polytechnics and universities to try OBS’ leadership programmes, so it would “become a rite of passage for every young Singaporean”.

Building young people’s characters has become even more important in a more complex and volatile world, he said.

“We cannot shield young people from every setback or difficulty, but we must continue to equip them with the capabilities and the ability to face adversity with confidence and grit, and that is exactly what OBS is designed to do,” said PM Wong.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, and Second Minister for Education David Neo, and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth, and Sustainability and the Environment Goh Hanyan balancing on a see-saw structure at the Outward Bound Singapore campus on Coney Island on Sept 11. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

Beyond the expeditions and obstacle courses it is associated with, OBS is about discovering capabilities when stretched beyond comfort zones and what a group can achieve together, he said.

The Coney Island facility is OBS’ third campus. PM Wong said its location creates new possibilities for expeditions linking Coney Island with existing OBS sites at Pulau Ubin and East Coast.

OBS runs the MOE - OBS Challenge programme, a five-day outdoor adventure camp launched in 2017 for Secondary 3 students to build their life skills, confidence and resilience.

It also creates chances for interaction across schools, as students from three to four schools are grouped into teams of 12 to 14 for each programme run.

Currently, not all students get to participate due to limited space at OBS’ Pulau Ubin campus . In 2025, 18,000 Secondary 3 students, or about 65 per cent of the cohort, were enrolled.

With the new Coney Island campus, OBS can finally accommodate the entire cohort by 2030. About 800 students will join each camp, which will run up to 32 times per year.

The OBS Coney Campus has been a decade in the making. It was first announced in 2016 and scheduled to be completed in 2020, but faced delays due to issues such as the Covid-19 pandemic, and the need to ensure construction methods minimised environmental impact. The project had a $250 million budget.

OBS executive director Nicholas Conceicao said: “We want to encourage all Secondary 3 students from all schools to come together, have a shared experience at Outward Bound, make new friends, build confidence and learn to work as a team.”

With the new Coney Island campus, OBS can finally accommodate the entire cohort by 2030. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

Sheltered high-adventure elements

Against a backdrop of less diverse and shrinking friendship circles among youth, National Youth Council chief executive David Chua said the camp could encourage young people to build bonds across different backgrounds.

When media visited the OBS Coney Campus on Sept 8, a course was underway for students from Catholic High School, Peicai Secondary School, Woodlands Secondary School and Jurongville Secondary School.

They were easily spotted with their bright orange OBS hats and bulky backpacks, with some clutching wooden camping sticks , trekking across the grounds or deep in discussion. Not a single mobile phone was in sight.

The campus’ high-adventure elements can accommodate four people at a time, putting more emphasis on teamwork, unlike those in Pulau Ubin which are designed for individuals or pairs, said Conceicao.

These challenge ropes courses are in both open-air and sheltered spaces, so activities can continue regardless of rain or shine. Other low-adventure elements - such as a see-saw structure where students have to work together t o find their balance - dot the landscape.

PM Wong manoeuvring an obstacle at the OBS Coney Campus on Sept 11. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

A 23-metre outdoor cliff wall offers advanced features like a rockface climbing route with obstacles. The campus also has a Sea Operations Centre for water-based expeditions such as kayaking, rowing or sailing.

Some students will get to explore both the Pulau Ubin and Coney campuses over the five-day course. They sleep in tents outdoors while on expeditions, and use sleeping bags in the sheltered lodges - sans aircon - when in the campus.

Inclusive and sustainable features

To design features tailored for students with disabilities - a first among the OBS campuses here - OBS engaged persons with disabilities and consulted experts in industrial safety processes.

In one high-adventure activity, both the student and a specialised wheelchair are secured to overhead cables with a harness and have to navigate across tilting panels with their teammates’ help.

The new OBS campus includes design features tailored for students with disabilities, such as this low-adventure activity involving wheelchair users. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

The move towards inclusivity was gradual. OBS first started adapting its programme for deaf students by inviting teachers fluent in sign language to communicate vital information such as safety briefings.

OBS instructor Faizal Nordin recalled conducting a course for a team which had four deaf students. He said they initially felt nervous and did not want to be a “burden”.

One night, he saw other students trying to learn sign language from their deaf group mates. They warmed to each other, and the students with disabilities subsequently started contributing in activities like land expeditions and outdoor cooking.

“They were happy that the rest of the group wanted to learn from them too,” said Faizal.

Several members of the public had been concerned that the natural environment, including the island’s iconic airy Casuarina trees with needle-like twigs, would be disrupted with the new campus.

Jacky Pan, design director of architectural firm Henning Larsen, said its planting strategy maintained the immersive and rustic character of the island. He noted that a “significant part” of the existing vegetation - particularly the established Casuarina woodland - was retained and incorporated into the overall campus structure.

About 120 plant species were brought together in the landscape, including about 4,500 new trees, and different planting layers were designed to establish a “more connected and resilient ecological system over time,” said Pan.

The campus’ buildings are designed with ventilation louvres and solar panels to minimise energy consumption. Rainwater is also used for irrigation and washing of equipment.

The rest of Coney Island, which is connected to the mainland by two bridges on its western and eastern ends, remains open to the public.