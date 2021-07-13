Istana to welcome visitors for the first time since Covid-19; reopening on Aug 1 to mark National Day

SINGAPORE - The Istana is reopening its grounds to the public on Aug 1, Sunday, to mark National Day.

The last scheduled opening on May 13 to celebrate Labour Day and Hari Raya Puasa had to be cancelled when pandemic measures were tightened.

With the gradual easing of the measures, ticket holders of the cancelled visit will be invited back for the upcoming National Day open house, the President's Office said in a statement on Tuesday (July 13).

It will be the first time visitors are allowed to enter the Istana since its closure to the public in February 2020 due to Covid-19.

No performances, tours, booths or food trucks will be allowed during the Aug 1 open house and safe distancing ambassadors will be deployed to ensure visitors observe safety measures.

"The Istana seeks visitors' cooperation and understanding so that the upcoming Istana open house will be a pleasant experience for all," the statement said.