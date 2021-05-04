May 13 Istana Open House cancelled due to worsening Covid-19 situation

SINGAPORE - The Istana Open House event on May 13 will be cancelled because of the worsening Covid-19 situation.

The event has been cancelled due to the latest call from the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19 to reduce social interaction, said the Istana in a statement issued by the President's Office on Tuesday (May 4).

Ticket-holders will be able to go to the next Istana Open House event with their existing tickets.

The plan was to begin reopening the Istana to the public in stages, with the Covid-19 situation in Singapore stabilising in recent months.

"However, since we announced the restarting of this open house, there has unfortunately been an increase in the number of local Covid-19 cases. We have therefore decided to err on the side of caution and cancel the Istana Open House," said the Istana.

On April 28, the Istana had announced that it would open its grounds to the public for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

The occasion was to mark both Labour Day and Hari Raya Puasa, which fall on May 1 and May 13 respectively this year.

Before the pandemic, the Istana welcomed visitors on the public holidays of Hari Raya Puasa and Labour Day yearly.

Last year's onset of the pandemic saw the cancellation of both events, with a virtual tour conducted instead.