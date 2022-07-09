Hari Raya Haji significant for Muslims, especially those who have performed haj rituals: President Halimah

SINGAPORE - Hari Raya Aidiladha, or Hari Raya Haji as it is commonly known here, is a significant day for Muslims, especially those who have performed their haj rituals in Mecca, President Halimah Yacob said in a Facebook post on Saturday (July 9).

Muslims in Singapore will celebrate the festival on Sunday.

"For Muslims, the pilgrimage is an obligation to be performed at least once in a lifetime. It is usually undertaken after months of thorough preparation and understanding of the religious rituals, and to strengthen one spiritually to undertake the journey," Madam Halimah, 67, said.

She explained that performing the pilgrimage for the first time is an unforgettable experience.

She added: "The sheer experience of performing religious acts side by side with people from every corner of the earth, of different colour, accent and culture, united by only their devotion to their faith, is beyond description."

She said Muslims performing the pilgrimage are obliged to dress very simply in white with no adornments, adding: "Class, social status, wealth, race or nationality, superficial definitions that often divide humans in their daily interactions, does not matter. How terribly humbling."

In her post, President Halimah also said in Malay that while many Muslims perform the korban sacrifice yearly, which usually entails livestock being slaughtered in mosques across Singapore, it could not be done this year due to Covid-19.

The ritual was performed in Australia instead and frozen korban meat will be brought in for Muslims here.

Madam Halimah said she hopes that when the situation improves in Singapore, mosques will be able to resume this ritual.

"I wish all our pilgrims a safe journey back to Singapore. Selamat Hari Raya Aidiladha," she added.

Madam Halimah had tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. She said on Facebook earlier this week that she was down with mild flu-like symptoms but was thankful to have been vaccinated and boosted.

On Friday, Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli said all 900 pilgrims from Singapore arrived safely in Arafah, Saudi Arabia, for the important ritual of the haj pilgrimage.

They include 30 pilgrims who were found to be Covid-19-positive, added the minister, who is leading this year's haj delegation.

Saudi authorities allowed them to proceed as they had either recovered or had only mild symptoms, Mr Masagos said.