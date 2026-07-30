More social infrastructure needed to help youth amid ‘friendship recession’, say experts

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When friends of the same age move into different life stages, maintaining that connection or finding new communities takes extra time and effort, says sustainability professional Attiya Ashraf Ali.

SINGAPORE – More effort needs to be invested in social infrastructure that helps young people in Singapore build connections, especially as the nation experiences a “friendship recession”.

Social connection cannot be an afterthought in an age of rapid digitalisation and automation, said Narasimman Tivasiha Mani, co-founder and executive director of Impart, a non-profit organisation helping youth facing adversity.

Singapore has to intentionally “design everyday relational connections with people”, and it is a worthy investment that helps young people thrive, he added.

Narasimman was speaking during an In Perspective roundtable discussion on youth hosted by The Straits Times on July 14. The discussion was moderated by the news publication ’s senior audience growth specialist Elizabeth Law.

The five panellists discussed how young Singaporeans can thrive amid uncertainties, including struggles in forming connections and the resulting sense of loneliness.

Narasimman Tivasiha Mani, co-founder and executive director of Impart, a non-profit organisation helping youth facing adversity, said social connection cannot be an afterthought in an age of rapid digitalisation. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE

The “friendship recession” is one of the biggest challenges that National Youth Council chief executive officer David Chua sees among youth today. He is concerned about National Youth Survey statistics showing that 8 per cent of respondents in 2025 said they had no close friends – double the 4 per cent in 2013.

“Social capital is a longer (term) factor for overall well-being, so that is something we ought to be paying attention to despite the complexities in our lives,” said Chua.

Sustainability professional Attiya Ashraf Ali, who was the youngest panellist, said one factor driving the “friendship recession” is a lack of time to build friendships in a fast-paced environment.

When friends of the same age move into different life stages, maintaining that connection or finding new communities takes extra time and effort, added Attiya.

The Covid-19 pandemic also contributed to increasing loneliness around the world, not just in Singapore, said Narasimman, and its effects are still felt to this day.

“The anxiety of social connection, or just trying to look face to face and have that connected conversation, is very uneasy for many of them,” he said.

Some may feel that increased digital connectivity provides ways for people to connect. But Narasimman said it does not translate into actual connection and more effort is needed to encourage in-person activities.

Building third spaces, or places outside of school and work where people can meet, is one such example.

Under the newly launched SG Youth Plan, 12 such spaces will be opened across Singapore by the end of 2026. These include the Circle @ Nee Soon Central Community Club, Hub With A Heart @ Serangoon and Camping Ground, an open space at *SCAPE.

Chua said there has to be less regulation governing third spaces so that young people will not feel that they cannot speak freely, play or just hang out.

Narasimman added that creating spaces that combine amenities such as youth playgrounds and senior activity corners can also encourage interaction across different age groups.

Calling for mentors

Besides making friends, youth are also looking for more trusted adults whom they can relate to, said Law, citing international researchers who study youth.

Chua noted that young people are naturally wired for mentorship as their abilities in long-term planning are not fully formed. Life gets very confusing for them amid stressors and ambiguity, he said.

He urged adults in families, schools and workplaces to step up and guide the young people around them.

“It’s not just a government or agency doing it... All of us have a role. Minimally, you can mentor a young person that you come across,” said Chua.

Attiya, who is also a community leader working with youth and Malay/Muslim women, believes trusted adults are especially important for youth from underprivileged backgrounds. Otherwise, they may not have access to adults who can give them alternative views.

Lim Ee Ling, CEO of entrepreneurial platform Wavesparks, which supports young people in their start-up ideas, said some adults are intimidated by the idea of being mentors.

But mentorship comes in many different forms, said Lim. Some youth need challengers, while others need a nurturing coach or just a cheerleader. Sometimes, mentoring involves checking in on the youth, helping them unpack issues and believing in them, she added.

Challenging the notion that mentors need to be much older and more experienced, she said the young entrepreneurs she works with often relate well to people who are just one or two years older.

Chew Han Ei, Singapore Management University’s associate director of impact, encouraged youth not to be overwhelmed by uncertainty but to build their resilience with a community.

Such a community consists of “trusted mentors, adults and good people who can tell it to you as it is”, said Chew.