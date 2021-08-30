Flash floods in Hougang Avenue 8, Punggol Way after heavy morning rain

SINGAPORE - Flooding has occurred in Hougang Avenue 8 and the Punggol Way slip road to the Tampines Expressway (TPE) on Monday morning (Aug 30), while several areas around Singapore are at risk of flash floods, the PUB warned.

The national water agency said in a social media post that PUB officers have been deployed to the two flooded areas to render assistance. Flooding at the two sites have since subsided, the agency said in an update.

Separately, PUB said water levels in a number of drains and canals were at or near full capacity following heavy morning showers.

These include Balestier Road, Thomson Road, Upper Paya Lebar Road, Puay Hee Avenue, Sime Darby Centre and Siang Kuang Avenue as at around 10am.

Flood risks are primarily in the central area of Singapore, in Toa Payoh, Bishan and Novena, based on the PUB's interactive map of water-level sensors around the island.

Other places at risk of flooding include Sengkang, Yio Chu Kang and Choa Chu Kang. The public is advised to avoid these areas for the next hour.

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS), a unit under the National Environment Agency, said on Aug 28 that the public should brace themselves for heavier rains over the next two months, due to the Indian Ocean Dipole entering a negative phase.

This weather phase is expected to persist till October, MSS said.

In the negative phase, winds blowing towards the eastern end of the Indian Ocean are intensified.

This sets up a temperature gradient across the tropical Indian Ocean, with cooler-than-normal water in the west, and warmer-than-normal water in the east.

The warmer pool fuels the formation of rain clouds and results in heavier-than-usual rainfall over Singapore.

Thundery showers are expected to continue for the rest of the week.