F&B establishments reminded of penalties for flouting Covid-19 rules as new measures kick in allowing more to dine in

SINGAPORE - Food and beverage (F&B) establishments were reminded of the need to conduct checks as new measures kick in on Wednesday (Nov 10) to allow more people from the same household to dine in together.

These establishments will have to check patrons' SingPass app or NRICs for proof of residence for groups of more than two dining in, the authorities said.

Children without these forms of identification can be allowed entry based on a declaration of their place of residence.

"Strict enforcement actions will be taken against anyone who pretends to be from the same household as well as F&B establishments that do not implement the necessary checks.

"Errant individuals will be fined, and F&B establishments will be subject to immediate closures. These penalties will apply even for first-time offenders," the authorities said.

The joint statement was issued by Enterprise Singapore, the Housing Board, Singapore Food Agency, Singapore Tourism Board and the Urban Redevelopment Authority.

From Wednesday, up to five fully vaccinated individuals from the same household are allowed to dine-in together at F&B establishments.

However, dining in at hawker centres and coffee shops is still be limited to a maximum of two fully vaccinated people.

Individuals who are medically ineligible for all vaccines under the National Vaccination Programme will be able to enter all premises and participate in activities where vaccination-differentiated measures are required.

They will need to present a hard copy memo issued by a clinic or healthcare institution, along with a government-issued photo identification card for entry into these premises.

"While we have extended a concession to those who are medically ineligible to be able to dine in at F&B establishments (and) enter malls... their risk of becoming infected with Covid-19 and becoming severely ill remains high," said the authorities.

"We strongly encourage these individuals to minimise such activities and to use this concession judiciously."

The updated measures were announced at the Covid-19 multi-ministerial task force conference on Monday.

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, who co-chairs the task force, said the authorities will take a practical approach in implementing checks.

He added that while adults with children will likely be from the same household, it will be "quite clear" which other groups are not.

"And if these groups do gather together in a restaurant... that's when we will take firm enforcement actions," said Mr Wong.

Recorded music is also permitted to be played in F&B establishments from Wednesday.

However, live music and entertainment as well as toasting remain prohibited.