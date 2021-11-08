Recorded music to resume at F&B outlets, event zone sizes to increase from Nov 10

SINGAPORE - Soft recorded music will be allowed to resume at food and beverage (F&B) outlets from Wednesday (Nov 10).

The no-music rule has been in effect since June 18.

Live music and entertainment, however, remain disallowed, said Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, at a multi-ministry task force press conference on Monday (Nov 8).

Other calibrated adjustments of safe management measures include an increase in zone sizes for various event categories such as congregational worship and live performances while keeping within overall attendance numbers.

These also include meetings, incentives, conferences & exhibitions (Mice) events, spectator and participatory sports events, as well as solemnisations and wedding receptions.

All event categories, where zoning is implemented, can have up to 100 attendees in each zone, with at least 2m safe distancing between zones.

Live performances, including congregational worship, will now have at least 2m separation between performers and the audience.

Static performers may be in groups of two people, with no need to maintain safe distance within the group.

Groups of performers should have 1m safe distancing from each other.

Previously, live performances required at least 3m safe distancing between performers and the audience - with zones of up to 50 attendees - and at least 3m separation between each zone.

For congregational worship and Mice events, unmasking was previously allowed for public speaking as long as the speaker keeps a safe distance of at least 3m from the audience while speaking unmasked.

This has now expanded to up to 10 people engaged in public speaking at any time, as long as the unmasked speakers maintain a 2m distance from the audience.

Read next - S'pore eases Covid-19 rules from Nov 10: What you need to know