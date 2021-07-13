Fallen tree obstructs traffic, another collapses on motorbikes amid heavy rain in Singapore

SINGAPORE - A large tree collapsed in a carpark at Yishun on Tuesday (July 13) amid heavy rain that lasted for hours across the country.

No one was injured and there was no damage to common property, Nee Soon Town Council posted on Facebook.

The incident occurred near Block 645 Yishun Street 61 at around 8.10am when the tree fell and obstructed traffic.

The town council said its property team and contractor were immediately activated to remove the fallen tree and debris, and to control traffic in the area.

A replacement tree was soon on its way to the incident site, the council added.

Nee Soon GRC MP Faishal Ibrahim said on Facebook: "Appreciate the swift actions taken by Nee Soon Town Council for the safety of our residents and to minimise inconvenience.

"For those who are on the roads, especially the food delivery drivers, please stay safe and take care."

In a separate incident, a tree, which was about four-storeys tall, collapsed on four motorcycles in a carpark at Block 417 Bukit Batok Avenue 4 at around 10am, Lianhe Zaobao reported.