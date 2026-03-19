Doctor who started clinic for people with intellectual disabilities is ST Singaporean of the Year

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Dr Chen Shiling receiving the ST Singaporean of the Year 2025 award from President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. With them are ST editor Jaime Ho (left) and Mr Iqbal Khan, president of UBS Asia-Pacific and co-president of UBS Global Wealth Management.

SINGAPORE – A doctor who started Singapore’s first dedicated clinic for people with intellectual disabilities (ID) was named The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2025.

On March 19, Dr Chen Shiling was presented the award by its patron President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who was the guest of honour at the award ceremony at Temasek Shophouse.

Determined to tackle gaps she saw in the healthcare system for people with ID, Dr Chen quit her job at a public hospital in 2013 and founded Happee Hearts Movement a year later.

The charity, which runs the IDHealth clinic, a community-based healthcare service in Upper Thomson Road, has since served about 500 people with ID and more than 1,000 of their caregivers.

At the ceremony, Dr Chen, 45, received a trophy, along with a $20,000 cash prize, a five-night stay at any of Millennium Hotels and Resorts’ global properties, and a pair of SIA business class tickets.

She was nominated alongside seven other finalists, including former school canteen vendor, Ms Lydia Susiyanti Sukarbi, 37, who provides free breakfast for underprivileged children in her neighbourhood, and Mr Steven Goh, 48, who founded charity Helping Joy to help hoarders declutter their homes.

The finalists each received a certificate and a $5,000 cash prize, a three-night stay at any of Millennium Hotels and Resorts’ global properties, and a pair of SIA economy class tickets.

Dr Chen Shiling, founder of Happee Hearts Movement, mingling with guests at The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2025 ceremony on March 19. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI

Now in its 11th year, the award – organised by The Straits Times – honours a Singaporean individual or group that has made significant contributions to society.

It also pays tribute to those who have put Singapore on the world map or have gone beyond the call of duty to selflessly improve the lives of others.

UBS Singapore has been the presenting sponsor of the award since its inception. The other sponsors are Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Millennium Hotels and Resorts.

This year’s award was decided by a panel comprising ST editors, UBS representatives and individuals who have made their mark in various fields. The panel also took into account the results of over 9,000 votes from the public.

Two other accolades were added for the first time to recognise a broader group of Singaporeans.

The ST Singaporean of the Year (International Impact) award, which honours a Singaporean or local organisation that has made a positive impact outside of Singapore, was given to Mr Robert Kee, 77, a former entrepreneur who runs a charity helping impoverished children and families in Cambodia and Nepal.

Gymnast Amanda Yap, 16, won the other new accolade – ST Young Singaporean of the Year – which recognises a Singaporean under 18 who has shown courage, compassion, empathy, kindness or a spirit of service, and has made a positive impact among peers.

Among the ceremony’s guests were past winners, including 2025 recipient Mr Koh Seng Choon, who founded a foodcourt, Dignity Kitchen, which employs people with disabilities.

SPH Media chief executive Chan Yeng Kit also attended the dinner event.

As a doctor in 2010, Dr Chen started organising health screening for people with ID when she was volunteering with various social service agencies and discovered that many of their health problems were poorly addressed.

Patients with ID may not be able to communicate their pain and symptoms, instead expressing it through shouting or agitation, which can be mistaken for behavioural problems. They also have a higher prevalence of other health conditions, including mobility issues and sensory processing difficulties, said Dr Chen.

Her attempts to persuade government agencies, philanthropic groups and other organisations to set up a dedicated healthcare service for people with ID went nowhere, so she decided to start it on her own.

IDHealth’s team, which is made up of doctors, nurses, social workers and allied health professionals, started seeing residents with IDs living in adult disability homes in 2024. It plans to launch three new services in palliative care, dementia care and preventive health in 2026.

Patients with ID may not be able to communicate their pain and symptoms, instead expressing it through shouting or agitation, which can be mistaken for behavioural problems. They also have a higher prevalence of other health conditions, including mobility issues and sensory processing difficulties, said Dr Chen. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

Mr Jaime Ho, editor of the Straits Times, said the nominees represent the very best of Singapore, and their stories show that heroism is not about a single grand gesture, but a consistent and even persistent commitment to causes beyond themselves.

Addressing the finalists, Mr Ho said: “You have shown us that even in a world that can feel complex and challenging, kindness, grace, and determined action remain our most potent forces.”

President of UBS Asia Pacific and co-president of UBS Global Wealth Management Iqbal Khan said of the winners: “Guided by a deep sense of responsibility and sustained effort, they have used their unique skills — whether in healthcare, sport or business, to make a meaningful difference, not just in Singapore but far beyond its shores.”

Mr Kwek Eik Sheng, executive director of Millennium Hotels and Resorts said: “From serving the vulnerable to creating inclusive opportunities and representing Singapore globally, each finalist reminds us that extraordinary impact begins with belief and conviction – and that our nation’s true strength lies in how we uplift, empower and encourage one another.”

SIA’s chief sustainability officer and senior vice president of corporate planning, Ms Lee Wen Fen, said: “The remarkable work of this year’s recipients reminds us that small acts of kindness and compassion can create profound and lasting impact.”

Ms Yvonne Tay, Temasek Shophouse’s chief executive officer, said: “The nominees of the award remind us that every Singaporean can be a part of building a more connected and inclusive country that we call home.”

The other finalists

Lydia Susiyanti Sukarbi

The 37-year-old former school canteen stall vendor started providing free breakfast at an Ang Mo Kio void deck for underprivileged children in February 2025, after seeing how some of them would go hungry during recess so that their younger siblings would have money for food.

The mother of six, whose family lives in a two-room HDB rental flat in the neighbourhood, spends about $200 a month – along with donations from the community – to keep the programme running.

Edmund Wee

The chairman of home-grown publisher Epigram Literary Foundation significantly advanced Singapore literature, including by solving longstanding distribution challenges via a landmark agreement with five major South-east Asian publishers.

The 74-year-old’s determination to promote Sing Lit kept him going even after a cancer diagnosis in 2022, and he continues to lobby the Government for more support in the local literature scene.

Peggy Yee

The veteran lawyer, 62, has spent almost two decades advocating for people with mental health conditions, autism, intellectual disabilities and other invisible needs to have better access to justice.

Her push for change bore fruit in March 2025 when the Ministry of Law committed to a multi-agency task force to support individuals with invisible disabilities within the justice system, which Ms Yee is currently co-chairing.

Robert Sim

The digital analytics consultant was given one of Wikipedia’s highest honours – the Wikimedian of the Year award – in August 2025 for his work in keeping the world’s largest encyclopaedia running smoothly.

Dedicating about 10 hours a week contributing to the platform, the 38-year-old has made over 79,000 edits spanning a wide range of Singapore-related content, as well as the creation and maintenance of the “Index of Singapore-related articles”.

Darryl Lee

Over the past four years, the 20-year-old has answered over 70 calls for assistance, including 65 cardiac arrest cases, as a community first responder on the Singapore Civil Defence Force’s myResponder app.

The Nanyang Polytechnic nursing student, whose friends call him “Batman”, carries a first aid kit at all times, responds to these alerts at all hours of the day, and often drops whatever he is doing to assist people in medical distress within his vicinity.

Ganesh Kumar

Mr Kumar, along with his father and their domestic helper, transformed a barren nine-storey high hill in Woodlands into one of Singapore’s largest community gardens spanning 4,000 sq m and is home to over 350 plant species and 300 animal species, including multiple vulnerable species.

The 42-year-old, who was suffering from depression and had initially planted a pink hibiscus plant to help him cope with the grief of losing his mother, hopes that others can also find solace and joy in the garden.

Steven Goh