Covid-19 vaccination extended to short-term pass holders in S'pore from Aug 18

SINGAPORE - Short-term pass holders who have been in Singapore for an extended period of time can now receive their free Covid-19 vaccination under the country's vaccination programme.

Those eligible are short-term work pass and special pass holders, such as those on training employment passes, training work permits and work holiday passes.

The vaccine is also extended to short-term visit pass holders who have been in Singapore for at least 60 days continuously, many of whom were unable to return home because of global travel restrictions amid the pandemic.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement on Wednesday (Aug 18) that while their stay in Singapore is temporary, vaccinating this group will strengthen the nation's resilience against the coronavirus.

Many people from this group who frequently interact with the public would have had to undergo regular testing if they were unvaccinated.

All eligible short-term work pass and special pass holders can walk into any vaccination centre, except for polyclinics and participating public health preparedness clinics, to receive their first jab without a prior appointment, said MOH.

They are advised to bring along identifying documents such as their passport and their work or special pass for verification.

Short-term visit pass holders will have to make an appointment first before proceeding to a vaccination site. Those eligible who have valid phone numbers registered with the Government will be contacted by MOH to book an appointment.

Short-term visit pass holders who do not receive a text message by Sunday (Aug 22) can request an appointment by sending MOH supporting immigration documentation via the website.

While Covid-19 vaccinations are free for eligible short-term pass holders, MOH said they will not qualify for the Vaccine Injury Financial Assistance programme. They will have to pay the prevailing rate for any medical bills they incur after their vaccination.

The ministry added that as at Monday (Aug 16), 76 per cent of the population have been fully vaccinated and at least 82 per cent have received at least one dose.

About 40,000 doses are given each day, down from 80,000 at its peak, MOH added.

"As more of our population get vaccinated and the local situation remains under control, we can stay on track to further reopening and progress as a nation towards Covid resilience," it said.