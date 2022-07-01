Bukit Timah Railway Station, old staff quarters reopen as heritage gallery and cafe

SINGAPORE - After two years of restoration works, the Bukit Timah Railway Station and Railway Staff Quarters, located at about the mid-point of the 24km Rail Corridor, have reopened to the public.

Visitors can now learn about the former railway line's history in the heritage gallery housed in the old railway station and relax at a cafe inside the former staff quarters, as well as enjoy new amenities, gardens and lawns.

Officiating at the opening of the new 4.3ha Bukit Timah Railway Station community node on Friday (July 1), National Development Minister Desmond Lee said the public had been engaged on how to preserve the station's heritage.

He also noted that restoration plans had taken in an in-depth study of the site by Singapore University of Technology and Design students.

The node is located right by the Bukit Timah truss bridge and is most easily accessed by King Albert Park.

"We have now conserved its two buildings and ensured that they are safe and accessible for everyone while retaining their nostalgic charm," Mr Lee said.

For instance, in the railway station's signal room, six original levers used by station masters to control track switching and signally for passing trains were kept.

New gardens to enhance the station's character were also added, such as the Kampung Garden, which contains species found in 1960s kampungs here such as hibiscus, peacock flower and jasmine.

Night lighting in the area will be kept to a minimum to avoid disturbing nocturnal animals, said Mr Lee.

Friday marks exactly 11 years since the 24km stretch of land occupied by the Keretapi Tanah Melayu railway line was returned to Singapore. Bukit Timah was one of several stations on the line, with the southern terminus being Tanjong Pagar Railway Station.