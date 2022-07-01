Bukit Timah Railway Station, old staff quarters reopen as heritage gallery and cafe

SINGAPORE - After two years of restoration works, the Bukit Timah Railway Station and Railway Staff Quarters, located at about the mid-point of the 24km Rail Corridor, have reopened to the public.
Visitors can now learn about the former railway line's history in the heritage gallery housed in the old railway station and relax at a cafe inside the former staff quarters, as well as enjoy new amenities, gardens and lawns.
Officiating at the opening of the new 4.3ha Bukit Timah Railway Station community node on Friday (July 1), National Development Minister Desmond Lee said the public had been engaged on how to preserve the station's heritage.
He also noted that restoration plans had taken in an in-depth study of the site by Singapore University of Technology and Design students.
The node is located right by the Bukit Timah truss bridge and is most easily accessed by King Albert Park.
"We have now conserved its two buildings and ensured that they are safe and accessible for everyone while retaining their nostalgic charm," Mr Lee said.
For instance, in the railway station's signal room, six original levers used by station masters to control track switching and signally for passing trains were kept.
New gardens to enhance the station's character were also added, such as the Kampung Garden, which contains species found in 1960s kampungs here such as hibiscus, peacock flower and jasmine.
Night lighting in the area will be kept to a minimum to avoid disturbing nocturnal animals, said Mr Lee.
Friday marks exactly 11 years since the 24km stretch of land occupied by the Keretapi Tanah Melayu railway line was returned to Singapore. Bukit Timah was one of several stations on the line, with the southern terminus being Tanjong Pagar Railway Station.
The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and the National Parks Board said visitors inside the Bukit Timah station building will get to see a ticketing booth and a replica of a signals diagram in the station's signal room.
In front of the building, which was built in 1932, more restored features can be found, such as station signs and token poles. There are also replicas of railway station wagons that were used as railway maintenance vehicles, which visitors can hop onto and pose for pictures in.
At the former staff quarters, located opposite the old rail tracks from the station building, a cafe has opened at one of the two houses, offering local and fusion fare. Next door, a "heritage wing" has been created, retaining the layout, features and details of the house to showcase its former use as a residential building.
Here, the toilet block has been spruced up and provides a showcase for how sanitation systems have evolved over past decades through displays of night-soil collection, a septic tank for on-site waste treatment and a modern sanitary system of underground lines with inspection chambers and a grease trap.
Last month, the Rail Corridor was identified as one of five identity corridors by the URA in its heritage and identity structure plan.
"This means that we will plan the entire 24km length of the Rail Corridor with an intent to preserve this unique character," said Mr Lee on Friday.
For instance, he said urban design strategies will guide developments along the corridor.
"This ensures that visitors can enjoy an uninterrupted view of greenery throughout the corridor, without tall buildings looming over them where we can," he said.
Mr Lee said the authorities are currently working with student volunteers from the National University of Singapore's environmental studies programme to create an interactive online map of the central segment of the Rail Corridor, which will be launched in September.
The authorities will continue to work with the community "to realise the Rail Corridor's full potential", said Mr Lee, who also announced forthcoming developments for the corridor.