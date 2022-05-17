Book lovers can now Grab-n-Go as new services are launched at National Library Building

SINGAPORE - With the central public library's temporary closure, a new self-checkout service will be available at the National Library Building (NLB) in Victoria Street.

Called Grab-n-Go, it enables patrons to check in and check out automatically when borrowing books.

The pilot project is among replacement services that will be available when the Central Public Library closes from June 13 for its first full-fledged revamp since opening in 2005. It is slated to reopen in the first half of 2023.

The remaining levels in the NLB will function as per normal, from 9am to 9pm.

The other replacement services are reservation lockers at Basement 1, where patrons can pick up their reserved items, and a 24-hour book drop facility at Level 1. eResources can be accessed through the NLB Mobile app.

For children, The Little Book Box subscription service is offered, where patrons can choose to have books delivered to their homes for a fee.

Patrons can also visit other libraries in the vicinity, which include Toa Payoh Public Library, library@harbourfront and Geylang East Public Library.

Grab-n-Go will start from Wednesday (May 18) at the Level 5 Study Lounge of NLB, with a capacity of 50 people. It has around 5,000 adult titles in fiction and non-fiction in the four official languages.

With the use of an ultra-high radio frequency identification (RFID) technology, the books being borrowed will appear on a screen with its cover and title during check-out. Patrons need to scan their NRIC or NLB eCard, which will prompt a loan confirmation on the screen. A confirmation e-mail will then be sent to their e-mail address. There is a borrowing limit of eight books.

Library patron Anam Mukri, who had a chance to try out Grab-n-Go before the launch on Wednesday, said: "I think it is brilliant and seamless. Previously, when I used to borrow books, sometimes the barcode could not be detected or I would forget to scan it. This way, you definitely can't forget."

The 38-year-old marketing and communications lead also found NLB's efforts to go digital to be "extremely convenient".

Pamphlets on how to sign up for the NLB and PressReader apps are available at the study lounge.

NLB chief executive Ng Cher Pong said: "We are always keen to try new ways to enhance our patrons' experience at our libraries and archives.

"RFID technology has enabled self-checkouts at all our libraries, and now with the Grab-n-Go pilot, the checkout process will be automated, which will make it even more convenient for our patrons."