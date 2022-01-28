ask@ST: Helping audiences visualise climate change through images and illustrations

SINGAPORE - Making climate change relatable to audiences can be a challenge in Singapore, where the impact of the complex, scientific phenomenon is less obvious, image-wise.

"In Singapore, we don't see polar bears drifting on ice and we don't see typhoons," said Straits Times photojournalist Mark Cheong at an AskST@NLB discussion titled "Zooming in on climate change".

"Instead of just using images, we also have to work closely with reporters to come up with longer features and image packages, to make the narrative of climate change impact come alive," he added.

For instance, he would work with illustration teams to create simple explanatory graphics accessible to children and design the visual layout of the story to communicate its written elements.

Mr Cheong cited a report he collaborated on with ST environment correspondent Audrey Tan about the coastal neckline of Singapore, where the report's text was encircled by a frame of coastal images to simulate a "neckline".