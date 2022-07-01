About 950,000 households to get second tranche of GST vouchers in July

SINGAPORE - About 950,000 Singaporean households living in public flats will receive their second quarterly Goods and Service Tax Voucher (GSTV) - U-Save and GSTV - S&CC rebates in July, said the Ministry of Finance on Friday (July 1).

Payouts this month will range from $110 to $190 for the U-Save vouchers, and 0.5 or one month in S&CC rebates. The payouts are identical across both schemes as that in April, with the exception of those living in 3- and 4-room flats, who would receive 0.5 months in S&CC rebates, as opposed to a month in April.

The rebates are part of the enhanced permanent GSTV scheme and the Household Support Package announced at Budget this year, and would "provide continuing help to defray the GST and other living expenses of lower- to middle-income Singaporean households", according to the ministry in a press release.

Eligible households will receive the service and conservancy charges rebates to offset between 1.5 and 3.5 months of their bills each year through the enhanced GST voucher scheme, with rebates disbursed in April, July and October 2022, as well as January 2023.

The payouts are doubled this financial year and would total to a maximum of 10 months in utility bills for the average household in 1- and 2-room HDB flats, and up to six months for 3- and 4-room public flats.

A total of $720 million will be disbursed in this financial year, with families receiving between $440 and $760 in total, depending on the HDB flat type.

The disbursement of this tranche of vouchers come amid global uncertainties and rising domestic prices of household essentials as such food and electricity.

The rebates are also in addition to the $100 household utilities credit given to all Singaporean households, which was separately announced on June 21 under the $1.5 billion Support Package.