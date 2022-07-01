6.3km northern trail and 9 Mile Platform: 8 Rail Corridor upgrades to look forward to

5. Buona Vista node

The node at JTC Corporation's one-north business park will be integrated with an upcoming mixed-use biomedical sciences development, to be completed in end-2023.

This node will include spaces for sports, community and cultural events that connect with existing cultural and recreational spaces along the Rail Corridor, such as the arts space under the North Buona Vista road viaduct.

6. Queensway node

The Queensway Viaduct over the Rail Corridor has been turned into an expansive and fully sheltered space which can be transformed into a community node, said the Urban Redevelopment Authority and the National Parks Board.

Agencies will engage the wider community on the plans for the node, which could tie in with the larger vision of Queenstown being a health district.

7. Tanjong Pagar Railway Station