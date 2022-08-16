31 heritage patrons in S'pore honoured for contributions totalling $1.66 million

SINGAPORE - Amid tightened borders due to the Covid-19 pandemic, about 80,000 museum-goers were momentarily transported to Japan when they visited an Asian Civilisations Museum exhibition and were introduced to the country's geisha community.

Held over two runs for about a year from April last year, the Russel Wong In Kyoto exhibition was made possible in part by the photographer's donation of 79 prints of photos painstakingly shot over 13 years from 2008 as part of a personal project.

For this contribution to Singapore's arts, heritage and culture scene, Mr Wong was recognised at the National Heritage Board's (NHB) annual Patron of Heritage Awards ceremony on Tuesday evening (Aug 16) at the Malay Heritage Centre in Kampong Glam.

Thirty other contributors were also honoured for their efforts.

In 2021, 15 organisations and foundations, as well as 16 individuals, donated $1.66 million in cash and artefacts, and gave in-kind support.

Their contributions were instrumental in helping Singapore to sustain efforts to safeguard its heritage and strengthen the capabilities of the heritage sector, said the board in a statement.

The sum is lower than those in previous years - $3.24 million was donated in 2020, and between $5.55 million and $8.67 million was given annually from 2016 to 2019.

An NHB spokesman said that in 2021, museum and heritage offerings were reduced and more limited in scope than before the pandemic as prevailing safe management guidelines had to be adhered to.

"Inevitably, this also moderated the breadth of opportunities to canvass for donations," he said.

Referring to the pandemic, Culture, Community and Youth Minister Edwin Tong, who gave out the awards on Tuesday evening, said that the patrons' contributions helped to "galvanise spirits in a time when such inspiration, over the last 2½ years especially, has been really sorely needed".

Mr Wong, 61, said donating the prints "seemed like a logical thing to do to give them more life".

He added that the exhibition gave audiences an opportunity to escape the stressors at home and at work, and "travel" to Japan. "Art can transport you and that's a wonderful thing," said Mr Wong.