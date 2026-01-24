$15m care fund to launch on Feb 1 for protection workers after Megan Khung abuse case

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Social workers, care staff and other practitioners who handle domestic violence cases will benefit from more mental health support and other well-being initiatives, including wellness leave, through a new $15 million care fund.

The Protection Practitioners Care Fund will be launched on Feb 1 and is expected to benefit over 1,000 such professionals, said the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) and the National Council of Social Service (NCSS).

Minister of State for Social and Family Development Goh Pei Ming gave this update at the Strong Families, Safe Homes: Casa Raudha Domestic Violence Awareness Roadshow, held at Our Tampines Hub on Jan 24.

“We recognise that protection work is emotionally demanding, and protection practitioners are regularly exposed to trauma, such as when their clients share with them their domestic violence experiences,” said Mr Goh.

Noting that the practitioners face pressures dealing with urgent and high-risk cases on a daily basis, Mr Goh said: “When we speak to the social service agencies (SSAs), they too share this sentiment and (agree) that we need to take action in this space.”

Mr Goh added that the SSAs have shared various ideas on how to provide better care for their protection practitioners.

“I’m glad that many of the SSAs that we’ve spoken to have shared that they are looking forward to using this Care Fund to provide their practitioners with counselling, with mentorship and with various other forms of well-being support,” he said.

The Care Fund was first mentioned by Minister for Social Services Integration Desmond Lee in Parliament in November 2025, among other measures to improve safeguards in the child protection system after the fatal abuse of four-year-old Megan Khung.

The young girl was physically and emotionally abused for more than a year by her mother and the latter’s boyfriend before she died in 2020, in a case that sparked outrage and numerous questions in Parliament.

One of the seven recommendations by an independent review panel on Megan’s case, which released its findings in October 2025, called for a stronger culture of support for those involved in child protection work.

To qualify for the care fund, the protection practitioners must be working in SSAs funded by MSF, who carry out services that support individuals and families impacted by family violence.

This includes social workers, case workers, social work associates, care staff and their supervisors in agencies such as protection specialist centres, crisis shelters and family service centres.

The fund can be used to make alternative manpower arrangements so that agencies can offer up to two weeks of wellness leave to protection practitioners, on a discretionary basis, in addition to annual leave.

Those eligible for the wellness leave must have at least two years of protection-related experience in the same social service agency, said MSF.

Agencies can also utilise the fund to implement well-being initiatives, such as mental health support, coaching and mentorship, and retreat programmes.

SSAs can apply for the care fund on NCSS’ website.

Madam Zaharah Ariff, the executive director of Casa Raudha, a shelter for survivors of domestic violence, said their social workers put a lot of emotional investment in their work.

Personally, she gets emotional thinking about interactions with survivors who share about the abuse they have endured, said Madam Zaharah.

“When you hear stories like this, you feel something... somehow it will have that kind of impact, but you do not know when it will surface, you do not know when it will hit you.

“Having this kind of support from the organisation means a lot. It shows that we care for you as much as we care for the clients,” she said.

Minister of State for Social and Family Development Goh Pei Ming (centre) touring roadshow activities at the Casa Raudha’s Domestic Violence Awareness Exhibition: Strong Families, Safe Homes at Our Tampines Hub on Jan 24. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Mr Lee had previously said in Parliament that the risk of burnout among social workers are real and it is difficult to attract and retain people in child protection work.

He said the average caseload for child protection officers has been reduced from about 40 to 35 at any one time , adding that the number of officers has doubled and will continue to expand.

At the roadshow, members of the public participated in interactive exhibits and family-friendly activities that empower them to take action against domestic violence.

The roadshow also included game stations and an immersive, choice-based dating game known as “Break Free”, which raises awareness of intimate partner violence.