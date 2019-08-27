Collapsing Jewel Changi Airport ceiling caught on video? It was taken in Shanghai mall

SINGAPORE - A video of a ceiling collapsing in a mall that has been making the rounds online was not taken at Jewel Changi Airport as alleged by some netizens.

Instead, the incident had occurred in a shopping centre in Shanghai last Saturday (Aug 24), according to media reports.

A spokesman for Jewel told The Straits Times that the incident did not occur there.

"We would like to clarify that the video of a ceiling leak that has been making its rounds on Tuesday was not taken at Jewel Changi Airport," she said.

"We strongly urge everyone to refrain from sharing the video and prevent the spread of fake news."

The Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed on Tuesday that it did not receive any reports of a ceiling collapsing at Jewel.

ST understands that the police are aware of the circulating video and did not receive any report of such an incident.

The video, taken in the basement storey of a mall, shows water seeping through what seems to be a false ceiling.

Customers at the mall are seen stepping away from the area where the leak is, before a portion of ceiling collapses under the weight of water.

Netizens have been sharing the video and speculating that it occurred at Jewel Changi Airport, which opened its doors to the public in April.

According to a report by Malaysia's China Press, the incident occurred in Vanke Mall in Shanghai, China, last Saturday. The leak was due to a burst water pipe.

Related Story President's image among those used by scammers

Related Story Victims fall prey to fake news sites promoting investments

No one was reportedly injured in the incident.

News of the now debunked Jewel incident is one of several instances of fake news that has been circulating recently.

The police issued an advisory last Saturday debunking fake reports circulating online alleging extreme violence and "turf wars" between gangs Omega and Salakau in Singapore.

On Aug 16, the Monetary Authority of Singapore warned the public about a website soliciting bitcoin investment by using fabricated comments from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

The website is designed to look like it is linked to Singapore Press Holdings.

• Not sure if something is fake news? Readers can send an e-mail with their questions and a link to the suspect article to askst@sph.com.sg. Reports published can be found on the ST website under a special "fake news debunked" section at http://str.sg/fake-news.