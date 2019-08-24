Police investigating fake news being circulated about gang fights and activities in Singapore

SINGAPORE - The police are investigating recent text messages and videos alleging fights and activities between various gangs in different parts of Singapore, it said in a statement on Saturday (Aug 24).

The text messages and videos also advised the public to stay away from the areas to remain safe.

Some of the text messages being investigated also alleged that gang members would beat up those who refused to join their gang.

In the statement, the police verified that none of the alleged incidents had occurred and assured the public that the information spread through the text messages and videos was false.

The public is advised to stop circulating the false information as it can cause public alarm.

The police added that it "will not hesitate to take action against any person responsible for the deliberate generation and spread of such untruths, which can create fear and alarm the public".

Those convicted of causing harassment, alarm or distress under the Protection from Harassment Act may be fined up to $5,000.

Those convicted of rioting may be jailed up to seven years and may be caned.