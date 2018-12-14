Clementi Christmas decorations can remain, town council to work with resident for future displays

SINGAPORE - In a Christmas-spirited twist to what could have been a dampener on festivities, former Clementi resident Philip Sobrielo Gene will be allowed to keep the Christmas display he put up on a ledge outside his mother's flat.

On Thursday (Dec 13), Jurong-Clementi Town Council told The Straits Times that Mr Philip, 38, had agreed to remove the decorations, which were placed on a second-storey ledge of Block 351 Clementi Avenue 2, due to safety concerns.

But when ST visited Mr Philip on Friday, he and his mother, 63-year-old retiree Patricia Sobrielo, were all smiles. The pair was visited by the town council earlier in the morning, and were told that the display could remain.

The decorative features include a mannequin wearing a garland and a Christmas tree-like dress. It is fastened to the railing of the parapet using twine and other materials.

For Madam Patricia, who lives by herself in the unit, the news was a huge relief.

"This morning when I saw the town council staff coming, I thought they were going to ask us to remove (the display). I was so scared I prayed about it," she said. "Now, I can relax."

Mr Philip, a dance instructor, moved out of the unit two years ago. However, he still returns to continue his tradition of decorating the area and the flat. He has been doing so yearly since 1996.

He said that the town council was "very nice and receptive", and initially offered to let him move his display to the ground floor. However, he declined as he felt it could pose a hazard to children running around at a nearby playground. He was also worried that the decorations might get vandalised or stolen if left on the ground floor.

Eventually, the town council allowed him to keep the display on the ledge until the end of the year.

A town council spokesman explained that it initially had safety concerns after seeing the decorations placed on the ledge. However, after meeting Mr Philip on Friday, he was able to give a detailed explanation on how the display's pieces were secured.

"After hearing his explanation, we feel that (the decorations) will not pose a safety issue," said the spokesman. Earlier, the town council said it found that the decorative pieces were adequately fastened.

Also, after reports on the decorations were published, a number of residents asked the town council not to remove them.

The spokesman added that since the theme of the decorations ties in with the coming festive season, the town council made an exception for the decorations to remain where they are until Dec 31.

The town council also offered to work together with Mr Philip to "showcase (his) artistic displays in the many years to come".

Mr Philip said he understood that the town council had "just been doing its job" when it initially asked for the decorations to be removed. He has also been taking online comments on the matter in his stride. While he was heartened by the many positive comments people made about him and his decorations, he accepted that not everyone felt the same way.

The town council had looked into the decorations after citizen journalism website Stomp contacted it. A reader, Ms Augusta Loh, wrote in to Stomp to raise safety concerns over the decorations.

Ms Loh, who works in facilities management and is in her 40s, said she did not have any issues with how the Christmas decorations looked but was still worried that other residents, having seen what Mr Philip had done, might also put up items on HDB block ledges.

Ms Loh also expressed concern for Mr Philip's safety when he set up the display pieces.

Several neighbours ST spoke to welcomed the town council's move and did not think the decorations were a safety hazard.

Madam Noraini Abdullah, a 77-year-old retiree, said that Mr Philip has been putting up the decorations for many years now and brought much joy to residents. She also did not know of anyone who had an issue with the displays previously.

Caregiver Shirley Cornelius, 40, said she understood Ms Loh's concerns about safety. "But there's been heavy rain and strong winds and the decorations have withstood all this harsh weather. This should show that (Mr Philip) secured them well," she said.

Housewife Sng Siew Lan, 62, said she felt the display should remain, adding that passers-by would often visit the estate to take photos of similar displays in the past each year.

Mr Philip said that in all the time that he has been decorating the ledge, he was not worried for his own safety.

For his annual displays, Mr Philip recycles decorations others have thrown away. The mannequin for this year's display was supposed to be a Christmas angel, but he was worried the rain would ruin them so he decided against adding wings to it.

On why he puts up year-end displays annually, Mr Philip said: "Not every family can afford Christmas decorations, I'm just doing what I can to let people enjoy it."