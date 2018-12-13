Clementi resident asked to remove Christmas decor with mannequin standing on HDB ledge

SINGAPORE - A Clementi resident has been asked to remove Christmas decorations, including a mannequin, from the ledge outside his second-storey Housing Board flat for safety reasons.

Jurong-Clementi Town Council told The Straits Times that on Tuesday (Dec 11), it asked the resident - who has also put up Christmas decorations in previous years - to remove them within a week and he has agreed.

The decorations were spotted at Block 351 Clementi Avenue 2 by Ms Augusta Loh last Friday. They are on a ledge above a walkway and near a playground beside the block.

The decorations include a mannequin wearing a garland and a Christmas tree-like dress. The mannequin appears to be fastened to the railing of the parapet using twine.

Ms Loh, who is in her 40s and lives elsewhere in Clementi, said she informed the town council about the decorations as she felt that they were placed dangerously and was not sure if the town council was aware of them.

She was also worried the decorations might fall and injure someone, especially since it has been raining and windy lately.

"The decorations are not small... Below them, there's a footpath to the playground. Children walking there may be ignorant of the dangers," said Ms Loh, who works in the facilities management sector.

She also sent a photo of the decorations to citizen journalism website Stomp.

Ms Loh said she did not think the decorations were ugly, and was simply concerned about the potential danger that they posed, as well as possible copycats who might try to put up decorations in similarly dangerous places.

"If they put (the decorations) downstairs it's okay, but they put it at the ledge where it poses a danger," she said.

This is not the first time the Christmas decorations at the Clementi unit have made the news. In 2010, The New Paper reported that at least three replica reindeer, one Santa Claus, two white Christmas trees and many colourful lights were placed on the ledge where the mannequin now stands.





Christmas decorations at the Clementi unit in 2005. PHOTO: THE NEW PAPER



According to TNP, Eurasian dance instructor Philip Sobrielo Gene, now 38, lived there with his parents and family.

Mr Sobrielo told TNP at the time that he has been decorating his flat since 2005, and buys new ornaments every year. He added that he enjoyed the excitement and reactions of strangers, who would be fascinated by his decorations when they walked past his block.

However, the decorations were costly - aside from spending close to $2,000 on decorations from 2005 to 2010, each December he also had to deal with a higher utilities bill, which would rise by around $100.

When The Straits Times visited the block on Thursday afternoon, the unit's residents were not home. Their neighbour, 65-year-old Peggy Foo, told ST that the decorations were put up around the week of Nov 20.

She said the family has been putting up decorations every year for at least a decade or so, explaining that Mr Sobrielo would climb onto the ledge to set up the decorations himself.

She said that this year, he had taken about four hours to set up the decorations.

"At night they will turn on the lights, it looks very nice," Madam Foo said, adding that last year, the family put up a display featuring Santa Claus.

Another neighbour, who wanted to be known only as Mr Tan, said he did not believe any residents had complained about the decorations in the past.

"The decorations are here every year... there's no issue with them," he said in Mandarin.

Jurong-Clementi Town Council said that it was alerted to the decorations by an e-mail from Stomp on Monday.

The next day, town council staff made a house visit to the resident to inspect the decorations.

"The decorative pieces were found to be adequately fastened," a town council spokesman said. "However, we expressed our concern for safety. The resident responded cooperatively and agreed to remove the display within seven days."

The spokesman added that the decorations were put up some time ago and that residents do place items at common areas in HDB blocks. But such items should be placed so that there is sufficient buffer in the common areas to allow people on wheelchair and stretchers to pass through.

The items must also not pose a safety concern.

Madam Foo said that in all the years the decorations had been put up, she had not heard of any instances where they fell off the ledge or posed a danger to anybody.

"It's very safe, every year, no issue," she said.

There have been other examples of elaborate Christmas decorations put up by HDB residents.

Last year, Woodlands resident Tan Koon Tat made headlines with the decorations he set up outside his HDB block in Woodlands Street 13, which included a snow machine, Santa Claus, a sleigh and reindeer. Mr Tan, who had been building festive decorations for his neighbourhood for more than 10 years, did so with the blessing of Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Council.



Residents having fun at a snow party with the Christmas decorations put up by Mr Tan Koon Tat in Woodlands on Dec 23, 2017. PHOTO: ST FILE



In 2014, Toa Payoh resident Martin Silva got the green light to keep the makeshift Christmas lighting and decorations, including a reindeer, that he put up outside his HDB ground floor unit, on condition that the area remained open for community use.