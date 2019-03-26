Chinese minister calls on PM and Heng

The Chinese Communist Party's Minister of the International Department Song Tao called on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat separately yesterday.

PM Lee and Mr Song discussed the deepening cooperation between Singapore and China in multifaceted areas, including the Belt and Road Initiative, said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement.

They welcomed the warm people-to-people exchanges and close party-to-party links between the two sides and looked forward to strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation, said the statement.

Mr Song, who is on a four-day visit here at the invitation of Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan since last Saturday, also expressed his appreciation for Singapore's constructive role as Asean chair last year.

Separately, Mr Heng and Mr Song also reaffirmed the longstanding and strong relations between Singapore and China.

They discussed global developments and how both countries can work more closely together, and both ministers recognised the importance of good governance and citizenry engagement to improve the lives of the people.

Mr Song also attended a constituency event hosted by Ms Sim Ann, Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information, and Culture, Community and Youth, at Bukit Timah Community Club on Saturday, to better understand how the Singapore Government engages the grassroots and the people.

Mr Song also met Dr Balakrishnan on Saturday.

Goh Yan Han