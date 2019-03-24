Chinese minister Song Tao calls on Vivian Balakrishnan

The Chinese Communist Party's Minister of the International Department Song Tao called on Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan yesterday, and both countries reaffirmed their excellent bilateral ties.

Mr Song, who is on a four-day visit here at the invitation of Dr Balakrishnan, will also call on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and meet Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat.

Mr Song was hosted to lunch by Dr Balakrishnan yesterday. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said both sides noted the regular exchange of high-level visits and discussed the broad and substantive cooperation between the two countries.

They agreed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in several areas, including the Belt and Road Initiative, as well as party-to-party links.

Both ministers welcomed more extensive people-to-people engagements on various levels to enhance mutual understanding.

They also reaffirmed the importance of an open and rules-based multilateral system, and exchanged views on major developments in the region and the world.

Mr Song also expressed appreciation for Singapore's contributions to strengthen Asean-China cooperation when it was coordinating Asean-China dialogue relations and chairing Asean last year.