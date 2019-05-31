China, US defence chiefs hold talks at Shangri-La Dialogue

SINGAPORE (REUTERS) - Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe and acting US Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan held talks on Friday (May 31) at an Asia security summit in Singapore, amid heightened tensions between the two countries over trade and security.

The US and China, locked in an escalating trade war, are also at odds over a series of strategic issues, from the disputed South China Sea to democratic Taiwan, claimed by China as its sacred territory, to be taken by force if needed.

General Wei and Mr Shanahan are both attending the annual Shangri-La defence forum in Singapore.

This story is developing