Chicken farmers in Malaysia not raising output until end of export ban is confirmed

SINGAPORE - Malaysian chicken farmers said they are not ramping up production for export to Singapore until they get more clarity on when the existing export ban would be lifted.

Speaking to The Straits Times on the condition of anonymity, they added that they are afraid the ban would be extended again, leaving them with a surplus and losses.

This means that Singapore may not immediately be able to get a full supply of fresh chicken from Malaysia when the prohibition is eventually lifted.

Malaysia first banned exports on June 1 due to a shortage in domestic supply. The ban was supposed to be lifted in July, but it was delayed to August and then moved to October, with no clear end date in sight.

"We've been kept in the dark, and have no idea what is going to happen and when," said one farmer, who caters mostly for overseas sales. "Some of us have lost faith in these promises from the government, and many of us are already thinking of how to move our operations to Indonesia."

The Singapore Food Agency gave approval for Indonesia to export frozen, chilled and processed chicken to Singapore in June.

Indonesia has since been looking at setting up farms in Batam to export fresh chicken to Singapore.

Malaysian farms are required to get approval from the country's Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries before resuming export to Singapore.

Farmers raised production in anticipation of the lifting of the ban in July and August. But their hopes were dashed, and the surplus was sold at a loss.

Mr Lau Ka Leng, secretary of the Johor Poultry Breeders Association, said farmers looking to resume export are now more cautious.

"This time round, they are waiting for a more definite date before doing anything."

There are 115 chicken farms in Malaysia that are approved by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) to export live chickens to the Republic. Of these, 91 are in Johor.

Mr Lau said the cost price for 1kg of chicken was about RM6.50 (S$2), while the selling price was RM5.80.