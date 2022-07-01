Nod for imports from Indonesia

The Singapore Food Agency has approved Indonesia as a new source of frozen, chilled and processed chicken meat. Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu called the move another step forward in efforts to diversify sources.
