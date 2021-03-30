Chat groups circulating obscene images of women in Singapore re-emerge on Telegram

SINGAPORE - Chat groups similar to the now-defunct SG Nasi Lemak, which circulated obscene photos and video clips of women in Singapore, have resurfaced on Telegram, the messaging application.

Pictures of female commuters on the MRT, selfies of women and TikTok video clips of girls in secondary school or junior college uniforms, with the usernames of the victims revealed, are also being shared in the groups and channels.

Checks by The Straits Times on more than 10 such groups found that most had about 2,000 members. Some had more than 7,000 subscribers, with over 500 photographs and video clips shared.

The police confirmed a report has been lodged and investigations are ongoing.

Ms Nisha Rai, 21, a political science undergraduate at the National University of Singapore (NUS), stumbled across a tweet about such groups on Twitter and reported them to the police on March 24. Ms Rai is a member of Students for a Safer NUS, a group of NUS students that advocates for a safer environment on campus.

The group posted a statement on social media on Monday (March 29) to notify students about the resurgence of the groups on Telegram.

Along with 20 other people, Ms Rai has helped to uncover almost 60 such groups and reached out to victims to provide them emotional support. They have contacted about 30 victims so far.

Ms Rai said: "It's so disgusting. The pictures sent are of adults and minors. It was very hurtful to see such content circulating, and the worst part was that the victims were not aware or afraid to reach out."

She has also started a petition to shut the groups down. Over 1,500 people have signed the petition as of Tuesday.

Ms Naazneen Ashfur, 21, who works at a cyber security company, is also helping to identify the groups, working till 3am on some nights.

She said: "I felt fear when I looked at these groups because in one of these chats, my pictures could be there. My friends and family members' pictures could be there."

She added: "I naively believed that SG Nasi Lemak going down would scare people into not doing such an activity again but I was so wrong."



In October 2019, four men were arrested for their involvement in SG Nasi Lemak, a group that was created in November 2018 and had about 44,000 members when it was still active. It had 29 administrators.

Ms Kelly Leow, communications manager of gender equality advocacy group Aware (Association of Women for Action and Research), said its Sexual Assault Care Centre (Sacc) has seen an increase in technology-enabled sexual violence cases. The number of such cases jumped from 88 in 2017 to 118 the next year and then to 140 in 2019.

She said: "Sacc has witnessed the harassment, intimidation, stalking and threats that often accompany the obtaining and sharing of intimate images. We have also witnessed the shame, confusion and depression, including suicidal ideation, on the part of victims."

She added: "The sending of a nude to one person is never an implicit permission to share that photo with anyone else.

"We need to put comprehensive sexuality education to teach about consent, about gendered power dynamics and about the complexities of pornography into schools. In the short term, we need to redouble efforts to hold online platforms accountable for enabling and, in some cases, profiting off non-consensual images."

Lawyer Gloria James noted that it was hard to control groups on social media as shutting down one did not stop another from being formed.