Charity platform Giving.sg alerts public to phishing emails

SINGAPORE - Members of the public have been warned not to give away any credit card information and personal details to fraudsters posing as charity platform Giving.sg after a spate of phishing emails were flagged.

In a Facebook post on Monday evening (July 25), the charity, which is run by the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre (NVPC), said that the Giving.sg database has not been compromised and that it is working on its security processes.

The authorities have also been alerted and investigations are under way, said NVPC, which promotes charity work between non-profit organisations, companies and public sector agencies.

Some 625 charities use its Giving.sg platform to raise funds and it is the leading national digital giving service.

NVPC urged the public not to key in personal details into unverified web pages and to look out for bogus sites with suspicious URLs and messages with poor spelling - a telltale sign that a source is fake.

The scam alert comes after Giving.sg received a record $95.5 million last year in donations - the largest sum collected since it was started by the NVPC in 2010.

The Straits Times has contacted the centre for further details.

Those who have received a suspicious email can contact hello@giving.sg