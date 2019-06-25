Charity donations via Giving.sg top $150m mark

Giving.sg, the online giving platform run by the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre (NVPC), has hit the $150 million mark in donations since it was started in 2010.

This milestone was reached just 18 months after it made news in December 2017 for having raised more than $100 million. This increase coincides with a series of improvements made to the platform since October 2017 and a rise in online giving.

The improvements aim to provide a more seamless experience to users, such as letting individuals set up automated monthly donations and view personalised dashboards of their donated amounts and volunteer hours.

"The rise of charitable giving on Giving.sg affirms that Singapore cares," said Mr Andy Sim, director of digital innovation at NVPC. "It also shows that everyone can give and care for one another when it is simple, meaningful and fun."

The website matches donors and volunteers to charities, and now supports 525 registered charities and 186,978 registered users, up from 491 and 129,332, respectively, in 2017.

Last year, 1,159 charity fund-raising campaigns were started on Giving.sg, up from 827 in 2017. Other crowdfunding sites also reported a rise in collections.

Giving.sg also allows partners to integrate its services into their own apps and websites. The platform is looking at allowing users to donate groceries to needy families. Mr Sim said: "We can embed opportunities to give back in everyday apps and websites, and offer partners a meaningful way to engage their customers."