WATCH LIVE: Charity concert ChildAid back for its 17th run

SINGAPORE - A medley of songs from animation company Studio Ghibli that produced hit films like Spirited Away and Howl's Moving Castle, a piano arrangement of tunes from blockbuster movie Pirates Of The Caribbean and a rendition of Jonas Brothers pop hit Burnin' Up - these are some performances that audiences can look forward to on Thursday night (Dec 9) at annual charity concert ChildAid.

The event at Resorts World Sentosa will be held in a hybrid manner, with a live audience for the first time since 2019.

Now in its 17th year, the show - with 31 performers - will benefit The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund, which helps needy children from low-income families, and The Business Times Budding Artists Fund, which supports artistically talented youth from less privileged households.

President Halimah Yacob will be in the audience as guest of honour, joining 500 fully vaccinated people at the event.

The concert will be live-streamed on the Facebook and YouTube channels of ST and BT at 7.30pm, as well as on The Straits Times website and The Business Times website.

Last year's ChildAid concert raised $2.05 million.

ST's School Pocket Money Fund has disbursed more than $80 million to 180,000 beneficiaries since its inception in 2000.