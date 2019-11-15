Changi's Jewel shines with global award; it is the top pick of international retail real estate experts

SINGAPORE - Changi Airport's latest attraction Jewel has bagged a top award meant for outstanding retail real estate projects worldwide.

It received the Special Jury Award at this year's Mapic Awards, which rewards excellence, innovation and creativity in the global retail real estate industry. The award was presented in the French city Cannes, Jewel Changi Airport said in a statement on Friday (Nov 15).

The awards, which is in its 24th year, saw a total of 111 entries from 33 countries across 11 categories.

Jewel Changi Airport had initially submitted entries for two categories - Best Leisure Concept and Best Shopping Mall - but the panel, comprising top retail real estate experts, gave it the Special Jury Award, which goes to the jury's favourite project among all the entries.

In the citation, president of the Mapic Awards jury Mayte Legeay noted that the retail sector is constantly changing and the industry faces challenges in embracing customers' new behaviour.

She said: "There is indeed a need to create something different and lifestyle hub destinations including a larger mix of retail, food and beverage, entertainment and well-being in order to attract customers again.

"We find a perfect example of this trend in Jewel Changi Airport in Singapore... because of its great innovative qualities in terms of architecture, retail, leisure and mixed-offerings."

Following the win, Jewel chief executive Hung Jean said: "We share this success with our 280 tenants who have worked closely with us to deliver a unique shopping and dining experience in Jewel."

This is not Jewel's first Mapic Awards win, having bagged the Mapic Best Futura Shopping Centre in 2016.

Jewel has attracted more than 50 million visitors, including repeat customers, since it opened in April this year. The figure has surpassed the initial target of drawing 40 million to 50 million visitors yearly.

The 135,700 sq m complex includes shopping and dining options, attractions, as well as airport and accommodation facilities.

At Jewel's official opening ceremony last month, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that the complex has become "one of the instantly recognisable icons of Singapore".