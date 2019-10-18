Jewel Changi Airport waterfall to have new light and sound show with new song from JJ Lin

SINGAPORE - Visitors to Jewel Changi Airport can enjoy a new light and sound show at the complex's indoor waterfall, together with a new song by local Mandopop star JJ Lin.

The new light and sound show at the 40m-tall HSBC Rain Vortex will highlight the movement of water and plays with an audience's perception of reality, Jewel said on Friday (Oct 18).

The first show plays at 7.30pm on Friday. After that, it will play three times per night from Oct 19 to Nov 14 (7.30pm, 9.30pm and 11.30pm), and twice nightly from Nov 15 to Jan 5 (8.30pm and 10.30pm).

It will be the third show at the waterfall, and is set to a new song, As I Believe, composed and sung by Lin. The lyrics are penned by veteran songwriter Dick Lee and arranged by music director Goh Kheng Long.

Transit passengers with a minimum 5.5 hour layover and relevant visa approvals will also get to enjoy a new 2.5 hour-long walking tour to give transit passengers an experience of what Singapore can offer.

These were among the announcements made by Jewel, as it celebrated six months of operations on Friday.

The complex was officially opened by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in a ceremony held beside the Rain Vortex.

Jewel said on Friday that it continues to welcome as many as 300,000 visitors today.

Close to all of its 53,600 sq m worth of net lettable area has been leased. Fourteen new stalls, such as Burger & Lobster and Apple's second Singapore store, have opened at Jewel since April.

Jewel also said a total of 35 airlines, which serve close to 80 per cent of all departing passengers at Changi Airport, are now offering early check in at Jewel.

Related Story 10 food items to buy at Jewel Changi Airport to eat on the plane or give as gifts

Related Story 5 new stores to check out at Jewel Changi Airport

"On average, 1,500 passengers now use the early check-in facilities at Jewel daily, checking in close to 1,100 pieces of baggage," Jewel added.

"With an increasing number of passengers utilising early check in at Jewel, two new check-in kiosks have been added this month."