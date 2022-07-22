Changi Airport Terminal 4 to reopen on Sept 13 amid increased demand for travel

SINGAPORE - Changi Airport's Terminal 4 will reopen on Sept 13 after being closed for more than two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as demand for travel rebounds.

Changi Airport Group (CAG) said on Friday (July 22) that T4's reopening will add to the airport's capacity, with the terminal able to serve about 16 million passengers per year.

"Over the next two months, CAG will conduct various operational readiness trials with the airlines and airport partners to ensure the smooth restart of operations in T4," said the airport operator.

It added that 16 airlines will relocate to T4 progressively.

Cathay Pacific and Korean Air will begin flight operations in T4 on Sept 13, followed by AirAsia Group on Sept 15.

Cebu Pacific, Juneyao Air, Jeju Air, Bamboo Airways and HK Express will begin operations there on Sept 20.

Other airlines such as Vietnam Airlines, VietJet Air and Thai VietJet Air will move to T4 on Sept 22, with Jetstar Group relocating on Oct 25.

Mr Tan Lye Teck, CAG's executive vice-president of airport management, said: "The reopening of T4 will provide Changi Airport with much needed capacity to enable our airline partners to continue to grow and ride the wave of travel recovery, as well as support their business and operational needs.

"As we gear up to serve more passengers during the peak year-end holiday season, the high degree of automation at T4 will help us overcome the challenge of a tight labour market.

"CAG will work closely with our airline and airport partners on trials and system tests over the next two months to ensure that all resources are in place for the smooth passage of passengers. We look forward to welcoming passengers again in T4."

Airline travel globally has rebounded faster than many had expected as Covid-19 travel restrictions eased.

Singapore had set a target of having passenger traffic hit 50 percent of pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022. In May, a month after Singapore allowed quarantine-free travel for vaccinated travellers, passenger traffic was already at 40 per cent of what it was before Covid-19 hit.

The Singapore Tourism Board expects four to six million visitors in Singapore this year. There were 1.5 million visitor arrivals in the first half of 2022, nearly 12 times more than the number arriving in the same period last year.

With the announced reopening of T4 in September, all four Changi terminals will soon resume operating.

The authorities had said in June that about half of Terminal 2's operations will resume in October. T2 had been closed in 2020 due to plummeting passenger numbers and renovation works.

To process increasing summer holiday travellers, its arrival hall in the southern wing was opened in late May.

The southern wing departure hall is due to resume operations in October while the northern wing continues to undergo upgrading.