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The expanded Hub & Spoke amenities cluster will include Changi’s first covered amphitheatre and open-air plaza.

SINGAPORE – Passengers looking for a premium experience when they fly from Changi Airport can enjoy a new private terminal and lifestyle hub by mid-2027.

In a statement on April 15, Changi Airport Group (CAG) said it has started work on redeveloping the Commercially Important Persons terminal site, which will be replaced with a private terminal and a new amenities cluster linked to the existing Hub & Spoke.

Located at the southern node of Terminal 2 , the private terminal will be jointly operated by CAG and Plaza Premium Group (PPG), which operates airport lounges worldwide.

The terminal will feature a deluxe lounge, bar, private suites and bespoke dining.

It will also include a versatile, high-end event space designed for larger entourages and private gatherings.

Mr Ang Siew Min, CAG’s senior vice-president of airport operations development and airport operations services, said: “Some of today’s travellers seek more than just a comfortable place to spend time before their flight – they are after a personalised premium experience.”

He said there will be a selection of dining and wellness offerings near the private terminal, which will further boost the suite of options available to passengers.

PPG’s chief transformation officer Mei Mei Song added that the group is committed to delivering an elevated end-to-end experience for premium travellers at Changi Airport.

CAG said in its statement that the expanded Hub & Spoke amenities cluster will offer fresh dining concepts alongside wellness and pet-friendly facilities for passengers and local residents.

Anchoring the venue will be Changi’s first covered amphitheatre and open-air plaza, designed to host intimate to mid-scale events.